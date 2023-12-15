Here’s How To Track Santa Claus Across The World Christmas 2023

Where in the world is Santa Claus delivering gifts currently? The Santa Tracker is back for Christmas 2023.

The North Pole, the elves, Santa and his 8 tiny reindeer are getting ready for the annual trek around the world. You can follow his sleigh on Christmas Eve thanks to NORAD's Santa Tracker.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program has been around since 1955:

The modern tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a young child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center upon seeing an newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa. The Director of Operations, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and instructed his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.

When NORAD was formed in 1958, the tradition continued. Each year since, NORAD has dutifully reported Santa’s location on Christmas Eve to millions of children and families across the globe.

How NORAD Tracks Santa

The North Warning System is a powerful radar that shows when Santa Claus leaves the North Pole every year:

The moment our radar tells us that Santa has lifted off, we begin to use the same satellites that we use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America. Canadian fighter pilots welcome and escort Santa to North America. American fighter pilots have the honor of flying with Santa and his famous reindeer - Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph."

Where To Access NORAD TRACKS SANTA

On Christmas Eve, you can CLICK HERE to track Santa. Between now and then, the website does offer games and history for families to enjoy.

