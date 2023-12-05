Theresa Caputo Coming Back To Syracuse New York February 2024

Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show "Long Island Medium" will be appearing live once again in Syracuse New York February of 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

When Is The Show?

The live experience will be held on Thursday, February 8th at 7:30PM at the Landmark Theater. If you missed her shows in Utica and Syracuse in the past, at least you have a lot of time now to plan for this one.

For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo- known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits- has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters when they need it most. Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed on, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them- just in a different way. Recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over 20 years, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is the awe-inspiring event you won't want to miss.

When Can You Start To Buy Tickets?

Tickets go on sale on the following dates ONLINE:

Public Onsale : Fri, 8 Dec 2023 at 10:00 AM Fan Club Presale : Tue, 5 Dec 2023 at 10:00 AM Venue Presale : Thu, 7 Dec 2023 at 10:00 AM Presale Offer : Thu, 7 Dec 2023 at 10:00 AM"

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Availability and pricing are subject to change.

Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

For Those That Don't Know, Who Is Theresa?

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years.

She will share personal stories about her life and will explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

You can read more and buy tickets online here.

