Attention Swifties- Taylor Swift Tribute Coming To Central New York

If you love Taylor Swift, there is one unique way to enjoy the sounds of the "Eras Tour" in Syracuse. It involves live music, drinks, and one heck of a party.

Singer, songwriter and TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year Taylor Swift will be returning to her "Eras Tour" before you know it. According to Good House Keeping, Swift will be traveling across the globe early February for four shows in Tokyo, Japan starting February 7th.

She'll finish up her European leg in mid-August, then continue with shows in Canada, before some last-minute stops to American cities like Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis. She's scheduled to finish the tour on December 8, 2024 in Vancouver — only five days before her 35th birthday."

So, you're thinking, this doesn't sound like Central New York.

So How Can You Enjoy Her Live Show In Syracuse?

cruel summer taylor swift band Daniel DeLucenay Photography/BDP/Cruel Summer loading...

Well, technically speaking it isn't Taylor Swift herself. It is a live cover band though. The band is called Cruel Summer and they are ready to put on the Eras Tour for you in Central New York:

Cruel Summer is a live band tribute to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour". With the undeniable talent and charisma of frontwoman Alyssa Coco, plus her band composed of top professional musicians, Cruel Summer aims to enchant and delight audiences of all ages."

This show is coming up on Friday February 2nd starting at 8PM at Middle Ages Brewing Company. Tickets are $20, and you can learn how to buy them online here. Enjoy the show.

