Syracuse Airport Hosting Food Drive to Support TSA Workers During Government Shutdown
While many travelers pass through security without giving it much thought, TSA employees are still showing up to work every day, even during the ongoing partial government shutdown. Right now, many of those workers with the Department of Homeland Security are working without pay.
Syracuse Hancock International Airport is hosting a food drive to support local TSA officers and their families, and they’re asking the public to lend a hand.
When and Where to Donate
The donation drive will run:
March 18 – March 20
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM each day
Arrivals A curbline at Syracuse Hancock International Airport
Just follow the signs when you arrive, volunteers will be there to help unload donations from your car.
What You Can Donate
Organizers are collecting non-perishable food items to help TSA employees and their families during the shutdown.
Examples include:
Canned goods
Pasta and rice
Peanut butter
Shelf-stable meals
Other non-perishable pantry staples
Gift Cards Are Also Accepted
If you’d prefer to donate a gift card, those are welcome as well.
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Traveling through the airport? You can still help. Simply ask a TSA supervisor at the security checkpoint and let them know you’d like to donate a gift card.
Dropping Off Donations Outside Drive Hours
If you can’t make it between 8 AM and 4 PM, there’s still an option.
Donations can be dropped off at the Security Office on the first floor next to Say Si Bon inside the airport.
Important Deadline
The final deadline for donations is March 20 at midnight, and organizers note that cash donations cannot be accepted.
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Gallery Credit: Scott Clow