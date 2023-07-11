Marital Burnout is a real thing. The American Psychology Association notes in a 2010 study that says "Married women report higher levels of stress than single women, with one-third (33 percent) reporting that they have experienced a great deal of stress in the past month (8, 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale) compared with one in five (22 percent) of single women." And the stress some married women feel gets higher every year. The study also notes that women in general experience more stress than men, but you can read it for yourself here.

Caribbean Authority reports that, "A steady diet of stress can cause a general lack of excitement for life. It becomes mundane, predictable and exhausting. Or worse, it can manifest itself physically and cause depression, high blood pressure and more."

Well, damb.

What, pray tell, is a married woman to do about marital burnout? The answer, it seems is...

A girls’ getaway is when two or more women spend a period of time together (2-10 days) away from their home, free of responsibilities and agendas, to a warm & sunny destination by the ocean (e.g. the Caribbean) so they can relax, recharge and nurture their friendship. -Ralf Stephen, Caribbean Authority

Healthy Woman magazine reports that "Even just a few days away from the norm with women you love and trust is enough to cleanse your soul. Even science is now telling us that we're healthier and happier for doing so."

Behaviour research notes that "hanging out with your friends can help release oxytocin, a neurotransmitter known as the love or trust hormone. More oxytocin is released when you're with your friends. That can make you feel happy, trusting, generous and friendly."

If you have concerns about your family falling apart while you're away, check this article out.

The cool part is that time away, just for you and your friends, can be crafted around your time, your budget and your interests. It can be a weekend getaway, a week of relaxation or several weeks--depending on your situation. The reality is that we can't pour from an empty cup. When our emotional, spiritual, intellectual and physical cups runneth over, we can pour more of our best selves into our families--by taking time away from home to hang with our friend group.

Ready to plan your girls' getaway?

