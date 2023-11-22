How Can I Stream The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Macy's is celebrating its 97th Thanksgiving Day Parade. How can you stream the parade online for free?
Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste will launch the 2023 parade. Along the 2.5-mile parade route, Cher, in addition to Santa Claus, will be a featured headlining act. Cher recently released her inaugural Christmas album.
How Can You Stream The Parade?
You can stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on fuboTV with a free trial going on now, DirecTV stream which is currently offering a free trial, and Sling which is offering a free trial. You can also stream the parade on Peacock. Subscribers of NBC.com can stream the parade online.
For those that don't know, FuboTV is a live TV streaming service focused on live sports:
Including U.S. and international soccer, the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and more. It also includes its own fubo Sports Networks with exclusive programming. It offers 150 channels starting at $74.99, including 1,000 hours of DVR, and streams on most devices. Right now you can try fuboTV free for 7 days."
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be filled with 11 marching bands, 18 performers, 7 performance groups, 29 clown crews, and of course the famous floats and balloons.
31 floats will be featured this year, 6 of them new.
Camp Snoopy
Good Burger Mobile
Igniting Memories
Mutant Mayhem
Palace of Sweets
The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka
25 character balloons will float through the streets of New York City, as long as Mother Nature cooperates. Strong winds can cause havoc and ground all the balloons. Keep an eye out for 7 new characters this year:
