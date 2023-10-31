Spooky! The Strange Thing that Happened at Hotel Utica Part 2

A group of Townsquare Employees and friends were invited to Hotel Utica for a "ghost tour". I was one of those invited.

attachment-Hotel Utica (1) loading...

As someone who does not, go willingly looking for trouble--as someone who does not willing go places where "trouble" could be lurking in dark corners--as someone who leaves rooms when vibes feel off--I went. Albeit a bit late. I went because I did not go alone. I also went because as a journalist, exploring and then reporting things that are out of my comfort zone are a natural part of the job. I went, to see if (as an intuitive) I would sense or feel or experience anything worthy of reporting. It was an exploration tour Afterall.

via GIPHY

I did not do any research prior to the visit because I didn't want to taint my experience. You how is you know what to look for, you tend to find it? I didn't want to find anything subconsciously I wasn't looking for consciously. Feel me? I simply brought my camera phone, did some interviews along the tour and took a bunch of video as any decent journalist would.

via GIPHY

We toured all the most noted haunted spots of the hotel. The lobby, the Mezzanine, the basement, the "super duper haunted" rooms on the fourth floor, the 13th floor that's only accessible by secret elevator code and the roof. All of these places could have been deemed spooky at face, but alas, I personally didn't experience any spooky stuff at the hotel. It's also gorgeous, btw.

Courtesy of Hotel Utica Courtesy of Hotel Utica loading...

The spooky stuff happened when I got home. Husband and I Palo Santo'd ourselves straight away and then went about our lives. But what had happened was... no sooner than I got in the bed...

via GIPHY

Sorry friends, you'll have to stay tuned for Part 3.

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Your Ghost Guide to The 50 Most Haunted Places in New York State Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor