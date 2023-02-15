You Won't Believe How Beautiful This Million Dollar Rome New York Lake Home Is

If you have over a million dollars to spend, you could be the owner of this lake home on Delta Lake in Rome New York. Oh yeah, the home has an indoor pool too.

For the price tag of $1,490,000, the lake home located at 8502 Keeler Road in Rome can be yours.

A Spacious Home with Over 4500 of Square Feet Spread over 3 Levels of Living Space (1300 in the Lower Level). Tall Windows allows Views of the Lake from most of the rooms. Kitchen opens to A Family Room extending over to Living Room. Double Sided Gas Fireplace."

If having access to the lake wasn't enough, the home has a Heated Indoor Pool you're able to enjoy year round. The home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a massive family room, dining room, and so much more.

A Magnificent Space with In Floor Heating and Sliding Doors to the Outside and an Indoor 85” TV to Watch While Floating in ** Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Recently Refinished. A Stunning Primary Suite with Gas Fireplace Overlooking the Lake ** 2nd. Floor Laundry with New Washer & Dryer ** Wraparound Deck and Hot Tub ** Finished Lower Level for a Home Theater, Game Room..ETC. **

The home also has a garage with race deck flooring an is just 6 minutes away from Delta Lake State Park. The home is on the market with Howard Hanna and currently listed at $1,490,000. You can learn more about the entire property online here.

Take a virtual tour now and fall in love with this one of a kind lake home:

