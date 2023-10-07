Enjoy Coffee And Psychic Readings At The Tram Cafe Utica New York

If you're looking for a psychic reading, while enjoying great food and coffee, you'll want to head to Utica New York.

Psychic Medium Kellie and Dave The Seer are heading to Utica New York on Saturday October 21st between 11AM - 4PM at the Tram Cafe. Both psychics will be offering mini readings for $20.

Meet Your Psychics For The Day

Dave Wheeler/Kellie/TSM Dave Wheeler/Kellie/TSM loading...

Kellie is a professional psychic medium, certified hypnotist and Holy fire 111 reiki master who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since the age of 3. She has been doing readings for 44 years. You can find Kellie’s business page on Facebook @KelliePsychicMedium.

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. You can catch Dave weekday mornings on the radio, and on Friday serving up free tarot readings on the air. He has been doing readings for over 15 years. You can find Dave's business page on Facebook @Dave The Seer.

More About The Tram

So if you're looking for soup, salad, sandwiches, homemade baked goods, full service espresso bar, smoothies, zero proof cocktails and more, you'll want to check them out. The Tram hosts a multitude of events, ranging from spoken word poetry, to comedy shows and drag shows, providing an open and accepting environment for people of all ages. They also offer several vegan and vegetarian options, making it one of the few places in the city to grab a plant-based bite. The Tram is located on 1105 Lincoln Ave., adjacent to Bargain Grocer and just steps away from downtown.

