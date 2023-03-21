NY Tri-State Golden Globe Winner to Host Saturday Night Live

The coolest thing about Quinta Brunson, besides the fact that she's an Emmy (and a half dozen other award) winning, creator, producer, writer and star of Abbott Elementary (and, like me is a Philly home diva) --is her journey from making Vines (remember Vine?!) to producing a hit TV show. It's just so cool to me to be able to watch someone's success journey in real time.

I don't often claim psychic, but I knew Quinta was on a superstar trajectory the first time I saw the viral Instagram video that Patricia Garcia mentions in the 2016 article she wrote about Bruson for Vogue:

"Brunson’s first encounter with Internet fame happened... after she created a character, “The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date,” for a bit at The Comedy Store. A friend suggested she make a video based on the sketch, and after she uploaded the first one on Instagram, the clip spread like wildfire. “It was the first time a video had gone viral on Instagram; or so they told me when I went to their offices one day,” Brunson remembered. “So I turned ‘The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date’ into a series and it kept going viral...”

Fast forward to 2023 and the young woman who created "The Girl Who's Never Been on a Nice Date" nearly a decade ago, has since written a book, starred in a Youtube Red series, and an HBO series prior to her current success with Abbott Elementary. Being able to see these successes along the way, makes me feel like I watched Quinta grow into the woman she is--in real time.

Brunson's success journey is a gorgeous, viral blueprint that it doesn't matter where you start in your journey. What matters is that you start.

Which leads me to the point of this post. Thee Quinta Brunson will be headlining Saturday Night Live on comedy's (supposed) holy day. April 1. And no, this is not a joke. :) Go Quinta Go!

