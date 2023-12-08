Nominations Open For 2024’s Utica St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshall

Get ready for the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade.......yes, before Christmas.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshall. According to their website, the parade committee is looking for someone who serves as an ambassador for the Irish community in Central New York. Nominations will be open on their website through December 31st 2023:

Do you know someone worthy of wielding the shillelagh? Someone honorable to represent the Irish community of Central New York? Someone who looks good in green, sporting a sash? Then why not celebrate them by nominating your prospect as 2024's Parade Grand Marshal? The honor bestowed upon them is truly a wonderful way to appreciate their efforts!"

You have through December 31st to nominate online here.

Volunteer For The 2024 Parade

Be part of one of the largest events in CNY. We are a homegrown committee that works hard and plays harder. We have monthly meetings, clear communications, and are always looking to grow.

Celebrating 200 Years of the Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade March 16, 2024. New York State's 3rd largest St. Patrick's Day Parade!"

Over 5,000 marchers from across the state step off from Oneida Square and head north on Genesee Street to greet spectators with their music and smiling faces. The Utica Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is one of Utica’s largest community events with over 30,000 viewers.

Syracuse’s 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshals revealed

Martin “Marty” Cahill and Dave Lynch have been named this year’s Grand Marshals. The theme of the 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade is “Kettle’s On: Plenty of Room Around the Table.” Read more from Local SYR online here.

