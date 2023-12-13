1 New York Village Voted America’s 3rd Most ‘Christmassy’ Town

One New York village was voted America's 3rd Most 'Christmassy' Town. Do you think you know which one it is?

Each town can offer its distinct flavor of yuletide joy. But where can you find the best? MixBook did research and surveyed 3,000 people to determine America's 75 most 'Christmassy' towns:

Each year, top 10 rankings of the quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm are published, with North Pole, Alaska consistently clinching the top spot. This Alaskan town is a Christmas haven year-round, especially noted for its festively named thoroughfares such as Santa Claus Lane. The festive mood intensifies during the holiday season.

One New York village showed up in the top 3. Can you guess which one? It's in the Adirondack Park up North....

#3 Lake Placid

That's right, the miracle on ice took the cake for Christmas too:

The charm of Lake Placid in winter lies in its stunning natural setting amidst the Adirondack Mountains, blanketed in snow, offering a picturesque backdrop for the holidays. The town embraces the spirit of the season with a warm, small-town ambiance, adorned with twinkling lights and elegant decorations that line its streets and shops, creating a storybook-like setting.

If you've been to Lake Placid, one major draw is the outdoor winter sports activities available. You'll find skiing, skating, and bobsledding.

Lake Placid's holiday festivities are further enhanced by its unique events, like the Holiday Village Stroll, featuring carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and festive markets. "

Lake Placid holds a special place in the heart of this author. My wife and I when we first started dating drove there on accident. The next time we returned to Lake Placid was our honeymoon a few years later in 2014. Since then, we've returned several times, different seasons, and with our kids.

Enchanting Extravaganza: Central New York's Most Spectacular Christmas Displays Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Central New York Residents Share The Worst Christmas Bonuses Ever Tis the season for employers to shell out Christmas bonuses. Central New Yorker's have shared with us, the worst bonuses they have ever received. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler