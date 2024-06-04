Central New York Can’t Handle This Summer Activity?

Apparently Central New York isn't one of the best places in America for an extremely popular summer activity.

With both summer and National Grilling Month approaching, Lawn Love ranked 2024's Best Cities for Grilling Meat.

"We compared nearly 470 of the biggest U.S. cities based on 4 meaty categories. We looked at local interest in grilling, access to butcheries and home improvement chains, and the average cost of meat in the area. We also considered ideal weather conditions for cooking outdoors, among 17 total metrics."

Shockingly, New York State barely cracked the Top 100 on the list:

Overall Rank (1=Best) City Overall Score Popularity Ranking Access Ranking Cost Ranking Outdoors Ranking 81 New York 49.28 52 1 332 384 182 Rochester 47.23 32 52 95 330 222 Syracuse 46.15 21 271 146 346 307 Buffalo 43.95 16 93 155 457 333 Albany 43.21 34 86 327 382 336 New Rochelle 43.17 269 272 221 296 442 Yonkers 39.35 455 310 221 412

So New York Can't Handle It's Meat?

New York City barely squeaked by to crack the Top 100. Central New York shows up with Syracuse at 222nd place......yikes. Buffalo and Rochester didn't do much better. However, we can all agree, at least we aren't inviting anyone from Yonkers over to grill our food.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Which Cities Actually Did Well?

Like many New Yorkers do, head to Florida:

- Florida cities like Melbourne (No. 1), Orlando (No. 5), and Fort Myers (No. 7) grill to the top of their ranking with the biggest interest in grilling.

We didn't even do well in the price department either:

- Meat prices are lowest in Texas cities like McAllen (No. 193), Temple (No. 116), and Beaumont (No. 80). McAllen claims the cheapest ground beef at $4.69 per pound, and Beaumont chomps down on the most affordable T-bone steaks, $12.56 on average.

What Are People Grilling On?

While New York state is headed toward a gas appliance ban in new builds, this does not include grilling equipment. Most people will fire up one of the big 3 this summer- gas, electric, or charcoal grills. Studies show most people use gas grills, but residents of certain HOAs may need to opt for new equipment to keep their homes insured.

