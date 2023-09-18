Is This Truly New York State’s Best Pizza For 2023?

Where can you find the best pizza in all of New York State? For 2023, we may have a winner.

According to a recent Lovefood article, they went on the hunt for the best pizza places in America. "From takeout joints and holes-in-the-wall to restaurants, diners and cafés that sling the tastiest slices and pies around, we've scoured the reviews to find the most perfect pizza in every state." They based their selections on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of their food team.

Who Got The Title Of Best Pizza For New York?

According to this article, the experts decided that the best pizza in all of New York State was Rubirosa, located in New York City:

This New York institution was opened by Aj Pappalardo, the son of the founder of iconic Joe & Pat's in Staten Island. It's home to the trademarked Tie Dye pizza, with pesto swirled on top of the tomato, mozzarella and vodka base. There are nine pizzas on the main menu, or you can build your own. Customers love the traditional vintage interior of the small restaurant, plus there is seating available outside on the patio."

Rubirosa currently sells sauces and other goods in over 150 specialty stores nationwide. You can find their products from New York City iconic stores like Butterfield and Bloomingdales to Nordstrom and gourmet independents across 37 states. That's right, the taste of New York in over 37 states.

Have you ever tried their pizza? Would you say its the best of the best? Let us know when you text us on our station app.

Here's some photos from their website and social to show off the best pizza in New York State:

Who Got The Title Of Best Pizza For New York? According to a recent Lovefood article , they went on the hunt for the best pizza places in America.

According to this article , the experts decided that the best pizza in all of New York State was Rubirosa, located in New York City:

This New York institution was opened by Aj Pappalardo, the son of the founder of iconic Joe & Pat's in Staten Island. It's home to the trademarked Tie Dye pizza, with pesto swirled on top of the tomato, mozzarella and vodka base. There are nine pizzas on the main menu, or you can build your own. Customers love the traditional vintage interior of the small restaurant, plus there is seating available outside on the patio."

Here's some photos from the restaurant:

Here's 7 New York State Pizza Shops That Were Declared The Very Best In America Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the United States every year. New York State didn't land Number One on the list, but we did get 7 different shoutouts. Here's a look at those 7 New York State pizzeria's that made the magical pizza list:

