New York Shows Up 6 Times For 2024’s Best Cities To Walk Your Dog

Where can you find maybe some of the most impressive trails and safe conditions for dog walking? At least 6 different cities in New York.

To mark National Walk Your Dog Day on February 22nd, LawnStarter ranked 2024’s Best Cities to Walk Your Dog.

We compared nearly 480 of the biggest U.S. cities based on 4 categories. We looked at access to dog-friendly trails and off-leash parks with paw-sitive ratings, dog walking services, and safety, among 17 total metrics."

How Did They Determine The Rankings?

First, LawnStarter determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Best Cities to Walk Your Dog. They looked at the weight of each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into 4 categories: Access, Quality, Professional Walking, and Safety.

Who Were The Best And Worst Cities?

Western cities made the top of their ranking. Cities like Colorado Springs, Colorado (No. 1), San Francisco (No. 2), and Phoenix (No. 3) offer many paths for taking your dog on a stroll. You might have a "ruff" time walking the dogs in Kansas City, Kansas (No. 469), Montgomery, Alabama (No. 470), and Memphis, Tennessee (No. 475), though. These cities heeled at the tail end of their ranking with poorly rated trails and high rates of pedestrian fatalities.

So Where Does New York Rank?

New York actually made the list a total of 6 times:

Overall Rank City Overall Score Access Rank Quality Rank Professional Walking Rank Safety Rank 31 Yonkers 39.28 147 93 425 15 71 Buffalo 35.88 194 47 423 156 77 New Rochelle 35.67 430 272 94 7 105 Syracuse 34.28 330 102 406 125 181 Albany 31.59 145 253 372 150 189 Rochester 31.27 87 207 419 213

Do you agree with these results? Where do you walk your dog? Text us on our app and let us know.

