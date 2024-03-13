New York Home To 5 Of The Nations Filthiest Cities

Is New York truly that filthy? 5 cities across the state are ranked the filthiest in all of America.

LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America. They compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Living in Upstate New York has it's advantages when it comes to trash. Our cities and towns are pretty clean. However, that isn't the case for the rest of the state.

Houston lands at the top of their ranking’s trash heap as America’s Dirtiest City. It claims the title from Newark, New Jersey, and this year’s No. 2. Houston was also found to be the third most polluted in the country. In fact, a recent study found that the city’s petrochemical facilities severely violate EPA safety guidelines.

So where does New York rank?

Overall Rank (1 = Dirtiest) City State Overall Score Pollution Rank Living Conditions Rank Infrastructure Rank Consumer Satisfaction Rank 10 Yonkers NY 46.36 46 8 128 14 12 New York NY 46.19 102 1 62 13 80 Rochester NY 33.28 110 18 144 30 112 Syracuse NY 29.13 124 88 129 28 147 Buffalo NY 22.21 117 124 126 109

It's good to see Central New York didn't get hit to hard. Syracuse, and Utica seem to be in good shape. Yonkers on the other hand, has one of the worst pollution ranks, living conditions, and consumer satisfaction rank.

With five cities ranking among the dirtiest in America, urgent action is imperative. Collaboration between communities, businesses, and government entities is essential for fostering a cleaner, healthier environment. By prioritizing sustainability and embracing green practices, Upstate New York can pave the way for a brighter, cleaner future for generations to come.

