New York Home To 5 Of The Nations Filthiest Cities

Photo by Jas Min on Unsplash

Is New York truly that filthy? 5 cities across the state are ranked the filthiest in all of America.

LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America. They compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Living in Upstate New York has it's advantages when it comes to trash. Our cities and towns are pretty clean. However, that isn't the case for the rest of the state.

Houston lands at the top of their ranking’s trash heap as America’s Dirtiest City. It claims the title from Newark, New Jersey, and this year’s No. 2. Houston was also found to be the third most polluted in the country. In fact, a recent study found that the city’s petrochemical facilities severely violate EPA safety guidelines.

So where does New York rank?

Overall Rank (1 = Dirtiest)CityStateOverall ScorePollution RankLiving Conditions RankInfrastructure RankConsumer Satisfaction Rank
10YonkersNY46.3646812814
12New YorkNY46.1910216213
80RochesterNY33.281101814430
112SyracuseNY29.131248812928
147BuffaloNY22.21117124126109

It's good to see Central New York didn't get hit to hard. Syracuse, and Utica seem to be in good shape. Yonkers on the other hand, has one of the worst pollution ranks, living conditions, and consumer satisfaction rank.

With five cities ranking among the dirtiest in America, urgent action is imperative. Collaboration between communities, businesses, and government entities is essential for fostering a cleaner, healthier environment. By prioritizing sustainability and embracing green practices, Upstate New York can pave the way for a brighter, cleaner future for generations to come.

