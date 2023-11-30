Mega Movie Star Matthew McConaughey To Speak In Central New York

Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Matthew McConaughey will be coming to Central New York.

McConaughey is the next guest in Hamilton College’s Sacerdote Great Names series. He will be speaking on Thursday, April 18th 2024 at 7:30PM in the Margaret Bundy Scott Field House. The event will be free and open to the public, but tickets will be required. Tickets and more information will be available at online in February.

The Sacerdote Series is named in recognition of a significant gift from the family of Alex Sacerdote, a 1994 Hamilton graduate. Past speakers in the series have included Tina Fey, Aretha Franklin, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Jeter, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Jon Stewart, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Jimmy Carter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Lady Margaret Thatcher, Susan Rice, F.W. deKlerk, and David Cameron.

A native of Uvalde, Texas, McConaughey is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men. A chance meeting in Austin with casting director and producer Don Phillips led the aspiring actor to director Richard Linklater, who launched McConaughey’s career by casting him in the cult classic “Dazed and Confused.” Since then, McConaughey has won an Academy Award for best actor and a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of Ron Woodruff in Dallas Buyers Club. He has appeared in more than 40 feature films that have grossed over $1 billion combined, and has become a producer and director.

Along with movies, as a philanthropist, McConaughey and his wife, Camila, founded the just keep livin Foundation, dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future. The foundation implements after-school fitness and wellness programs in 40 inner-city high schools, serving over 3,000 students in 14 cities.

You can read more on the series online here.

