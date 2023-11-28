Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Hold After Emergency Surgery

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is on hold this week after Colbert's emergency surgery over the weekend.

"An Evening With Stephen Colbert And Jim Gaffigan" At Newark's NJPAC As Part Of The Inaugural North To Shore Festival And Presented By Montclair Film Getty Images for Montclair Film loading...

CBS News reports that Colbert released the following statement,

I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix," Colbert said in social media posts. "I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.

"There was no new show scheduled for Monday night, but Colbert had been set to feature Jennifer Garner, director Baz Luhrmann and guitarist John Scofield on Tuesday; Patrick Stewart and Jon Batiste on Wednesday, and Barbra Streisand and Kelsey Grammer on Thursday. "

There is no word yet when The Late Show will resume taping or when Colbert will be cleared to return to the helm of The Late Show.

CREDIT: Canva CREDIT: Canva loading...

A Ruptured Appendix? What Is It and How Serious is it?

According to Very Well Health,

"A ruptured appendix is a complication of appendicitis, an inflammation of the appendix.2 Left untreated, the inflammation can cause the appendix to swell and become filled with pus. This is what causes the appendix to rupture or tear. The contents then leak into the abdomen, which spreads the infection. The causes of appendicitis aren't completely understood, but experts think they include:

Infection in the digestive tract

Feces that harden and block the appendix

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)"

