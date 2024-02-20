James Taylor Is Coming To Syracuse New York June 2024

James Taylor will be bringing his "An Evening With James Taylor and his All Star Band Tour" to America with a stop in Syracuse New York. Here's what we know about that show:

James Taylor and his band of experienced session musicians are currently touring worldwide. The tour includes arena shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, an open-air gig at Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden, and A Day on the Green events at wineries in Mount Cotton, the Hunter Valley and Bowral.

You can catch James Taylor in Syracuse at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Wednesday June 26th at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday February 23rd at 10AM at livenation.com.

2024 also mark the 50th anniversary of Taylor’s fifth album, Walking Man, which is regarded as one of the American singer-songwriter’s lesser releases. Recent setlists have focused on songs from 1970’s Sweet Baby James and 1968’s James Taylor, as well as highlights from throughout Taylor’s six-decade career.

The aforementioned Sweet Baby James featured many of Taylor’s best-known and most cherished originals, such as ‘Country Road’ and ‘Fire and Rain’, while his self-titled debut album was home to ‘Carolina in My Mind’ and ‘Something in the Way She Moves’."

So far reviews have been incredible:

The voice quality of a 75-year-old man, however spry he may be, is different than that of the 22-year-old he was when he wrote “Sweet Baby James” and many of his other hits — but what Taylor lacks in vocal range he more than makes up for in wit, charm, perspective, and the ability to put together a hell of a great band to work with."

