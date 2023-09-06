Maybe by now you've heard the news.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.

via GIPHY

USA TODAY reports, "The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed for divorce from the "Game of Thrones" actress, 27, in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday, according to court documents. The petition for dissolution of marriage filed by Jonas states the reasoning as "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Which sucks.

Divorce sucks.

via GIPHY

But just like "death and taxes", with marriage comes the possibility of divorce. The cool part about what's being reported about Jonas and Turner's split is that it's an "amicable" decision.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)



There's no way to know what 'amicable' really means in this case (or in any case quite frankly) because private relationships are what they are-private. Regardless of how public the couple. And so, the question remains, can a divorce truly be amicable? Maybe.

And what's the closest thing to an amicable divorce in New York law? Some say, a "No Fault" divorce.

Is No Fault Divorce Legal in New York?

Canva/Envy McKee Canva/Envy McKee loading...

The short answer is yes. The Survive Divorce website states that

In New York, a marriage can end through an annulment, legal separation or a divorce. New York has been a no-fault state since 2010, meaning that a couple only need cite that a marriage is irretrievably broken to end a marriage. However, a spouse can also cite one of several at-fault reasons as well, such as cruelty, adultery, or a spouse’s incarceration. This is sometimes done to gain more favorable terms during a settlement.

What is an Amicable Divorce Then?

via GIPHY

The Enholm Law Website describes it like this:

In a divorce it means “without serious disagreement.” The book definition of amicable is “having a spirit of friendliness, without serious disagreement or rancor.” The spirit of friendliness, not necessarily friends. An amicable divorce means a civil divorce, where both spouses agree to property division, spousal and child support, visitation and custody. It may not mean that the former spouses are friends when it’s over. It does mean the spouses don’t fight and enter an agreement reasonably, without litigation. An amicable divorce almost always means an uncontested divorce.

READ MORE BELOW:

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research.