How Exciting- NASA Rocket Launch Will Be Visible In New York State

Here's some exciting news we don't read, or see, often in Upstate New York- NASA’s rocket launch in Virginia will be visible in the skies of New York.

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility is located in Virginia. Coming up on March 11th 2023, they will have a launch of their Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket. The two-hour launch window is set to open at 6PM:

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named “Stronger Together,” will be the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops, with the first occurring in January 2023. The mission is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space."

With this mission, NASA will continue Wallops' 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry. The best part, it will be visible in New York State according to this map from NASA:

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility NASA's Wallops Flight Facility loading...

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the East Coast of the United States. The launch can also be viewed online through Rocket Lab’s livestream of the event, which will begin about 40 minutes before the opening of the launch window."

You can also watch the launch online here. Coverage begins around 40 minutes before launch.

Weather Predictions For Central New York On Saturday March 11th

At the time of this article being published, the National Weather Service out of Binghamton has the following forecast for us:

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Hopefully if the launch takes place we will be able to see it.

