This Christmas- Enjoy Horse Drawn Carriage In Syracuse

If you're looking to have a magical horse drawn carriage ride before Christmas, Syracuse is the place to be.

For the next three Saturdays, horse-drawn carriage rides will return to downtown Syracuse. It's all happening thanks to the Syracuse restaurant LM Social and CNY Horse and Carriage. Rides will be available at 20-minute intervals on December 9th, December 16th and December 23rd.

According to Syracuse.com, LM Social restaurant reservations must be made on Open Table in order to purchase a carriage package. Your dining voucher can be used any time. If you're interested, you can choose a 20-minute interval for their ride on Saturdays from 1PM - 8PM.

Guests can choose from one of three carriage ride packages at varying price levels. Package 1: 15-minute ride for $50.

Package 2: 15-minute ride and $100 LM Social dining voucher for $125

Package 3: 15-minute ride with Veuve Clicquot champagne, hot chocolate, a $125 dining voucher and a Jim Beam promotion for $225"

If you're interested, you can book online here.

Join us for a magical journey through the heart of Syracuse with LM Social's exclusive Horse and Carriage Rides. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit of lights and cool holiday air."

