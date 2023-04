Have You Ever Tried Water Pie? An Olden Days Recipe

Water pie is a sweet pie made with just six ingredients: water, flour, sugar, vanilla extract, butter, and a pie crust.

Like other recipes that originated during the Great Depression, water pie stretches a handful of ingredients by turning them into something substantial. These dishes were one of the few foods you could make with limited resources you had. Water pie managed to stick around after the Depression ended, thanks to its low cost and simplicity — a little nostalgia never hurts, either.