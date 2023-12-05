Magic In Syracuse With Harry Potter And Sorcerer’s Stone In Concert

If you love the music of Harry Potter, you'll love this concert coming to Syracuse to kick off 2024.

Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone™ in Concert is coming to the Landmark Theater in Syracuse for two special shows- Friday January 19th at 8:00PM, and again on Saturday January 20th at 2:00PM.

Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok, and magic mirrors in high-definition while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again.

Tickets range in price between $40, and $178 plus online. You can buy them online here. They could make the perfect gift for that special Harry Potter fan in your life.

