New York State Alert- Threat Leads To Ground Beef Recall

Shoppers across New York State should be on alert. FSIS is issuing a public health alert for ground beef products, and here's why:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

What Ground Beef Products Are Affected?

The raw ground beef items were produced on March 28th 2024. The products have a “Use/Freeze by” date of April 22nd 2024, and packaging date of “032824.”

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service institutions and retail locations nationwide. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

What Is E. Coli O157:H7?

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

"This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately."

