New York State Is Ready For A Delicious Grilled Cheese Taco

Here in New York, we are ready for the culinary creation of the Gods. We are talking about a Grilled Cheese Taco. Here's where to find them:

Taco Bell has introduced a new taco nationwide. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is now available all over New York and the United States.

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco joins the chain’s growing Grilled Cheese menu options and features a brand-new protein: shredded beef slow-braised in a blend of spices. It also includes a creamy jalapeno sauce and a blend of three cheeses (cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack) melted inside a fried white-corn taco shell and grilled on the outside of the shell, along with both a warm nacho cheese sauce and a zesty red sauce for dipping between bites.

Fam, great news- Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos are now on Taco Bell’s menus nationwide. Bad news, they are only available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Priced at $3.49 a la carte, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco’s arrival follows two years of testing and perfecting the recipe."

