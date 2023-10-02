Got Your Buffalo Stevie Nicks Tour Tickets Yet?

Wednesday will be here before you know it and if you're a Stevie Nicks music fan-- your one time to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend, aka

The Queen of shawls

55th Annual Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Gala - Inside Getty Images loading...

and

The boho fashion Goddess

Canva/Envy McKee/Sam Emerson Canva/Envy McKee/Sam Emerson loading...

in concert is Wednesday.

Nicks is more than a musician. She has as close to a cult following as any modern star. All my Nicks newbies may remember when the former Fleetwood Mac front was the "White Witch" in America Horror Stories: Coven. Remember this epic moment when Stevie Nicks obsessed Misty met Nicks in person for the first time?



or when Nathan Apodaca, the long boarding factory worker from Idaho who recorded himself on his skateboard drinking cranberry juice listening to Nicks crooning Fleetwood Mack's Dreams, whilst on his way to work because his Durango broke down.

The point is, whether its TV, radio, pop culture, fashion or a social media moment, Stevie Nicks has been a muse of our imaginations for multiple generations and her music is timeless. And considering that Fleetwood Mac shall not return to the stage in light of last year's passing of band mate Christine McVie,

Stevie Nicks said she can't envision another Fleetwood Mac tour following the death of her friend and bandmate Christine McVie, telling Vulture: "You can't replace her, you just can't." Nicks continued: "Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend." If you ever wanted to see an iconic performer in concert and you live in, around, near, or a one tank trip away from Buffalo, now's the time. As I mentioned, you have two sleeps to get your affairs in order. Nicks will be performing in Buffalo on Wednesday October 4 at 7p at KeyBank Center. Tickets start at a reasonable $59.

via GIPHY

Ranking Every Stevie Nicks Solo Album Fleetwood Mac made her a star, but her own records also helped seal her legend. Gallery Credit: Annie Zaleski

Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums Ranked There have been more than 40 of these outside projects, which deepen and add to the band's legacy. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso