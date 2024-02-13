Free Midwinter STEM Workshops For Kids Coming To Utica

If you're looking for plans for you and your kids during midwinter break, come to Utica for free.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will hold free midwinter STEM workshops at the John S. Dyson New York Energy Zone, off Memorial Parkway, between Monday, February 19th and Friday, February 23rd. The workshops will run between 10AM and 2PM.

The Energy Zone workshops will alternate between using STEM kits from Infento (which is a kit that includes modular parts to build scooters, bicycles, and tricycles), and KidSpark (Which is a kit that teaches students about engineering and robotics). Additionally, the Energy Zone will hold daily movie screenings throughout the week at 2PM and hold arts and crafts activities.

The midwinter STEM events are scheduled as follows: Monday: Infento (ages 8 to 11)

Tuesday: KidSpark (ages 8 to 11)

Wednesday: Infento (ages 12 to 14)

Thursday: KidSpark (ages 8 to 11)

Friday: Infento (ages 12 to 14)

Workshop sizes are limited, and guests are encouraged to call the Energy Zone at 315-792-8720 to reserve a space. Parents or guardians are expected to remain on-site during their children’s visit. For more information about the New York Energy Zone, visit nypa.gov/nyenergyzone.

The NY Energy Zone will introduce you to the dynamic world of electricity, past, present, and future, and New York State’s part in it. Interactive exhibits, activities, movies and videos meet you at every turn. Plus you will learn about NYS’s exciting electric history, its great electric companies and the important work at NYPA’s Frederick R. Clark Energy Control Center in nearby Marcy."

You can learn more online here.

