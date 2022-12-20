Here’s Where You Can Grab Free Christmas Dinner In Central New York

Are you looking for free Christmas dinner here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Look no further than Franco's Pizza in Ilion.

Each and every year Franco's in Ilion tries to make live a little easier for everyone by providing a free meal for Christmas. While you're wallets are hurting from the shopping of gifts, and let's be real, groceries, this may be the perfect meal to help not break the bank. They do this according to their Facebook page, to give back to the community and provide a happy warm place for those who might not be as lucky this year:

The Holidays are our FAVORITE time of the year!!! It's not about presents, it's not about decorations or trees, it's truly about GIVING. Giving someone a place to go, giving someone a meal they may not have had, giving someone a reason to smile. This year we aim to give again, and we hope you will too.

Franco's free Christmas Dinner for the community will held from 4PM - 7PM on Christmas Day. There's no need to make an appointment or register for a meal. The restaurant truly just wants you to show up and make sure you have a safe, fun, and happy holiday.

Please, check on your friends, check on your relatives, check on your neighbors...if they don't have a place to be on Christmas Day...come join our family. We promise you, that you'll leave here with a full stomach and full heart.

If you're looking to give back, you can also sign up to volunteer at the Ilion restaurant. You can read more online here.

