What Dr. Seuss Book Are New York Parents Reading To Their Kids?
In New York State, where dreams take flight, there's a Dr. Seuss book that shines so bright.
In a celebration of children’s literature, ABC Mouse researched the popularity of Dr. Seuss’s books and other popular children’s book series across the country. They looked at over 20 years of search history and data:
As we dive into the data, it’s clear that Dr. Seuss’s appeal is as vast and varied as the United States itself. For decades, Dr. Seuss has played a pivotal role in shaping the reading habits of children across the country. "
Which Book Was The Winner For New York State?
In a world of Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop, The Cat in the Hat, and the Lorex, New York State's most popular Dr. Suess book is....
Dr. Seuss's ABC was released in 1963 written by Dr. Seuss. It stars two yellow dogs named Icabod and Izzy as they journey through the alphabet and meet characters that begin with each letter.
Do you agree with that choice for New York? Let us know on our station app.
What Is The Most Popular Children’s Book Series In New York State?
ABC Mouse found that Jeff Kinney’s "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series was the most popular:
It has struck a chord with readers, offering a humorous and relatable glimpse into the life of middle schooler Greg Heffley. This beloved series resonates with audiences across the country, also claiming the top spot in seven states.
Do you agree with that choice for New York? Let us know on our station app.
