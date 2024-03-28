In New York State, where dreams take flight, there's a Dr. Seuss book that shines so bright.

In a celebration of children’s literature, ABC Mouse researched the popularity of Dr. Seuss’s books and other popular children’s book series across the country. They looked at over 20 years of search history and data:

As we dive into the data, it’s clear that Dr. Seuss’s appeal is as vast and varied as the United States itself. For decades, Dr. Seuss has played a pivotal role in shaping the reading habits of children across the country. "

Which Book Was The Winner For New York State?

In a world of Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop, The Cat in the Hat, and the Lorex, New York State's most popular Dr. Suess book is....

Hidden Temple Games & Collectibles via eBay Hidden Temple Games & Collectibles via eBay loading...

Dr. Seuss's ABC was released in 1963 written by Dr. Seuss. It stars two yellow dogs named Icabod and Izzy as they journey through the alphabet and meet characters that begin with each letter.

Do you agree with that choice for New York? Let us know on our station app.

What Is The Most Popular Children’s Book Series In New York State?

ABC Mouse found that Jeff Kinney’s "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series was the most popular:

It has struck a chord with readers, offering a humorous and relatable glimpse into the life of middle schooler Greg Heffley. This beloved series resonates with audiences across the country, also claiming the top spot in seven states.

Do you agree with that choice for New York? Let us know on our station app.

21 Books That Are Set In Magical Upstate New York GoodReads put together a list of 109 books that are set in Upstate New York. We wanted to highlight the 21 with the best ratings: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Tiny But Awesome Book Stores In Upstate New York! With Independent Book Store Day now in the rear view mirror, this gallery looks at a collection of the best (and smallest) of them all in Upstate New York. We have looked at the large indie book stores in Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, etc. in previous galleries'. But this one is for the little guys. The book stores range in communities with a high population of 17,000 to a hamlet with a teeny tiny population of under 400 residents. And they are all great! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio