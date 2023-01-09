Here’s How To Feel Like Legendary Actor Danny DeVito In Central New York

If you've ever dreamed of becoming Danny DeVito for one special day, this may be the closest thing to it here in Central New York.

DeVito has been in countless plays, movies, and TV shows since the 1970s. One of his classic roles has to be the role of Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin, the main antagonist in the 1992 film Batman Returns.

There is a way to get a feel for what DeVito was feeling hanging with penguins right here in Central New York:

Have You Ever Wanted To Hang With Penguins?

Photo by Julia Fiander on Unsplash Photo by Julia Fiander on Unsplash loading...

In the movie, we see DeVito surrounded by penguins. Have you ever wanted to be surrounded by penguins? Now is your chance, if you have the money to spend.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is now booking penguin encounters in their brand new enclosure. Get an experience you won’t forget with an up-close and personal meet and greet with the penguin colony.

This is a fun, educational and hands on learning experience and everything is done safely and with the penguins best interest in mind. There is a max of 6 people."

The Penguin encounter is a half hour long encounter, and you have to remember that any interaction is on the penguins terms- There is zero direct contact permitted with the penguins. You can read everything you need to know, including the costs and dates available for Penguin Encounters, online with the Wild Animal Park HERE.

Wild Animal Park is also booking encounters with their sloths, hippos, giraffes, and otters. You can book yours online today.

