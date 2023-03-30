Did ChatGPT Give Us The Best Recipe For This New York Dish?

Have you been having fun using ChatGPT online? We decided to ask it for the best recipe for this classic Upstate New York Dish. Would you cook it like this?

What Is ChatGPT?

We decided to ask ChatGPT what it is, here's the response:

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. It has been trained on a massive amount of data, including text from the internet, books, and other sources, to generate human-like responses to natural language prompts.

So ChatGPT's purpose is to understand and respond to a wide range of questions and topics. Honestly, it can answer most questions, and provide hours of entertainment. You can ask it a variety of questions, and we decided to ask it about recipes.

What Did We Ask It To Cook?

We decided to test ChatGPT on Chicken Riggies. Here's the Ingredients ChatGPT tells you to use:

1 pound rigatoni pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Looking at the ingredient list, it doesn't seem like anything out of the norm right?

Here are the Instructions:

1) Cook the rigatoni pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

2) Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, or until browned on all sides.

3) Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until softened.

4) Add the sliced red and green bell peppers to the skillet and cook for another 5 minutes, or until the peppers are tender.

5) Pour the heavy cream into the skillet and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for about 5 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened slightly.

6) Add the cooked rigatoni pasta to the skillet and toss to coat in the sauce.

7) Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley, and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

8)Serve the chicken riggies hot and enjoy!

The instructions don't seem to bad right? Would you cook your family chicken riggies like that? Let us know on our station app.

