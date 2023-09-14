Do You Feel This Is Central New York’s Favorite Brand?
What brand are you so loyal to that it doesn't matter how much it cost, you're still buying it? Central New York has a clear winner.
While many brand names made the list, Central New York had one true favorite. Many classics like Campbell's Tomato Soup, Dunkin, Land O'Lakes, and Tide made the cut, and overwhelming response to our question on Facebook was Hellmann's Mayonnaise.
Hellmann's Mayonnaise
Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Hellmann's Mayonnaise....... vote after vote, comment after comment, Central New York has spoken.
Fun Hellmann's Facts
According to The Daily Meal, if you live west of the Rocky Mountain range, you never heard of the name Hellmann's:
You are likely more familiar with Best Foods, instead. According to The Huffington Post, the company claims that both brands are just different names for the same product.
Mayonnaise pops up in a lot of recipes that you might not expect. You can add it to drinks?
You can even use some to spice up your holiday drinks. The thick, creamy texture of mayonnaise adds great substance to certain drinks. But before you go adding mayo to your cranberry juice, there is some important context — the trick only really works for cream-based drinks, like eggnog or Baileys Irish Cream (with coffee perhaps!)."
Not only does Hellmann's go by other names in our own country, but depending on where in the world you are, there are several other Hellmann's offerings to be enjoyed according to Mashed:
In Australia, for example, you can get a Pub-style Garlic Aioli. True to the brand, it's made using only free-range eggs, locally sourced oils, and marketed as the perfect addition to your chips (fries). In 2018, Hellmann's got together with Tabasco and launched "the ultimate fiery chili mayonnaise" for the U.K. market."
So enjoy your Hellmann's Central New York.
