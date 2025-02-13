Buffalo Bills Want YOUR Art in Their New Stadium!

The Buffalo Bills have announced an exciting new initiative, launching a Public Art Program at the New Highmark Stadium, opening in 2026. This program is designed to integrate permanent, site-specific public artworks into the stadium, reflecting the cultural vibrancy of Buffalo and welcoming visitors from all backgrounds.

Penny Semaia, Buffalo Bills’ Vice President of Stadium Relations says:

“For more than 50 years, the Buffalo Bills have contributed greatly to Western New York through a variety of impactful initiatives. The Public Art Program at New Highmark Stadium will allow artists throughout Western New York to showcase their talents to visitors throughout the country.”

The program will commission professional visual artists and artist teams to create murals, sculptural ceiling art, and wall-based artworks across multiple levels of the stadium. Through an open Call for Artists RFQ/RFP process, artists will be selected based on their ability to innovatively and thoughtfully design within the context of the new stadium environment.

Artist Call for New Highmark Stadium

Calls for Artists will be accessible to local, regional, and nationally affiliated artists with strong ties to Buffalo, allowing for a diverse range of artistic expression and perspectives. The initiative will take place in three separate Calls for Artists, focusing on different forms of artwork:

Sculptural ceiling art

Murals

Wall-based artworks

These artworks will be installed before the stadium’s official opening, with varying timelines depending on the complexity and location of each piece.

Opportunities for Artists to Paint the Bills Stadium

The first round of Calls for Artists is open from February through March 2025 and will be posted online. Artists interested in submitting their work can find more details and application guidelines on the Buffalo Bills Public Art Program webpage.

For more details on the New Highmark Stadium project and the Buffalo Bills Public Art Program, visit Buffalo Bills Public Art Program.

