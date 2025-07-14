Boilermaker 2025 Crowns New Champions and Familiar Faces
The 2025 Boilermaker Road Race brought the heat, the energy, and the runners to Utica on Sunday, July 13. Thousands lined the streets to cheer on elite athletes and local favorites across the 15K, 5K, and wheelchair divisions.
John Korir repeated as the men’s 15K champion, finishing in 42:44, :33 off his 2024 time. In the women’s division, Veronica Loleo edged out last year’s winner Grace Loibach Nawowuna by just three seconds in a photo finish.
Locally, Juliet Hull, a New Hartford native, took home the women’s 5K title with a commanding lead, while Brandon Moran won the men’s 5K after several past Boilermaker appearances. Miguel Jimenez Vergara of California broke away late to win the wheelchair race in one of the day’s closest finishes.
Relive the Race: 2025 Boilermaker Photo Gallery
From start-line nerves to finish-line celebrations, we captured it all.
See the winners, the crowd energy, and your favorite local runners in our full Boilermaker 2025 photo gallery.
Boilermaker 2025 Finish Line
Gallery Credit: Rachel Davis/TSM
Boilermaker 2025 Photos
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Spectacular 2025 Boilermaker Photos
Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford Photography