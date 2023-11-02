Are New Yorkers Willing to Ditch Their Morning Latte for This?!

Before you give me that aghast face or grasp your chest in horror, hear me out. And no, this isn't an ad for mushroom tea.

It's a legit question. Is there ANYTHING in this world that would make you ditch your morning latte?

What about the possibility for more energy? Like, the kind of energy that stays with you all day--with no crashing. What about added health benefits? Like the kind of benefits that may heal all sorts of things that may be ailing you. Would you be interested then?

Cool.

Meet Moringa

Credit-Canva Credit-Canva loading...

According to Medical News Today,

Moringa oleifera is a tree with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Its health benefits may range from speeding up wound healing to managing blood glucose. Also known as the drumstick tree, the miracle tree, the ben oil tree, or the horseradish tree, people have used moringa for centuries due to its health benefits.

What Are Some of the Health Benefits of Moringa, You Ask?

Canva Canva loading...

First of all, it's packed with nutrients your body can use such as: Vitamin A, Vitamin B1 (thiamine), Vitamin B2 (riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (niacin), Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), Calcium, Potassium, Iron, Magnesium, and Phosphorus. Yes, yes. It's why moringa is considered a superfood. It also provides "uplifting caffeine-free energy". According to organic supplement company, Kuli Kuli.

Other moringa benefits include:

Protecting and nourishing skin and hair

Reducing high blood pressure

Treating diabetes

Preventing and treating cancer

Treating mood and nervous system disorders

But how does it taste?

via GIPHY

A bit like green tea. Much less bitter than matcha. And yes, you can make a latte out of it. The website Minimalist Baker has more insight about moringa and a brilliant 3-ingredient moringa latte you can try.

Coffee Catastrophes: 10 Bad Reviews of Nasty New York Coffee Shops We've delved into the depths of customer reviews to bring you a list of the 10 worst-rated coffee shops in New York. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

29 Photos Of Western New York's First Snowfall 2023 Depending on where you live, you may have had more snow (or less!) than others in Western New York. See the snow pictures submitted by residents all over WNY on Facebook. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye via Public Facebook Thread