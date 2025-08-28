As soon as September rolls in, Central New Yorkers know what time it is... Apple picking season! Forget pumpkin spice; nothing feels more like the start of fall than walking through an orchard, crisp air on your face, and a bag full of fresh-picked apples in hand. Whether you’re craving cider, donuts, or just a great Instagram shot, apple picking is one of the best ways to celebrate the season here in CNY.

Why Apple Picking Is a Central New York Tradition

Central New York has deep roots in farming, and apples are one of our region’s biggest staples. From Honeycrisp to McIntosh, Cortland to Empire, local orchards grow it all. The best part? You don’t have to drive far, there are plenty of family-owned orchards and farms right in our backyard.

Top Apple Orchards to Visit in Central New York

North Star Orchards – Westmoreland

A go-to spot for many families, North Star Orchards is known for its wide variety of apples, baked goods, and a family-friendly atmosphere. Perfect for a day trip with the kids.

Owen Orchards – Weedsport

Located just outside Syracuse, Owen Orchards offers pick-your-own apples, homemade cider, and fresh pies that practically sell themselves.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – Lafayette

This one’s a must-visit. Beak & Skiff is a Central New York landmark, famous not only for apple picking but also for their 1911 hard ciders and spirits. It’s a perfect spot for both families and adults who want a little extra fall fun.

Critz Farms – Cazenovia

A fall favorite, Critz Farms has apples, pumpkins, cider, and family events throughout the season. It’s the perfect “all-in-one” fall experience.

Grisamore Farms – Locke

If you’re up for a little road trip, Grisamore Farms is currently offering U-Pick Apples, homemade baked goods, and even a sunflower maze to round out your fall fun.

Tips for Apple Picking Like a Local

Go early in the season for the best selection of apples.

Bring cash because some smaller orchards don’t always accept cards.

Dress in layers; Central New York weather can switch from summer to fall in a few hours.

Don’t forget to grab cider and donuts... because let’s be honest, apple picking isn’t complete without them.

End Summer, Start Fall with Apples

Labor Day might mark the unofficial end of summer, but apple picking season is the official start of fall fun here in Central New York. So grab the family, head to a local orchard, and make apple picking part of your fall tradition.

