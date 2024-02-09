Annual Utica Zoo Eggstravaganza Returns For 2024

The annual Utica Zoo Eggstravaganza returns to the scenic grounds of the Utica Zoo for 2024.

This event is back on Saturday, March 30th, from 10am-3pm.

Eggstravaganza is unlike other Easter themed events; the focus is all about the Egg and the animals who lay them.

Visitors will be able to explore the zoo and celebrate the numerous different species of animal who lay eggs and learn how truly different and unique each egg can be. There will be animal meet and greets, egg themed enrichment for the animals, games, vendors, and free photos with the Easter Bunny.

You'll also be able to enjoy live music by Amos Donnell and entertainment by Jim Okey Magic Comedy. Admission to the event is included with Zoo admission. Members receive free admission; not-yet members will pay $9 for adults, $6 for children aged 2-12, Seniors 62+, military, veterans, and college students with ID will pay $8. Children 1 and under are Free. However, there is an additional $4 charge per person for anyone who wants to participate in our featured games and activities to earn candy and other prizes.

Not a Utica Zoo Member? Join Now!

Becoming a member at the Utica Zoo is easy and beneficial! Members visit more frequently and attend more zoo events. Increased membership numbers help with applying for grants. Grant money and donations help pay for upgrades at the Utica Zoo. Becoming a member of the Utica Zoo translates to upgrades, new animals, more educational experiences, and helps us in the conservation of endangered species. You also get to participate in special events like this.

9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned In New York State Due to government regulations, these are foods that are forbidden in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler