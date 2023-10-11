6 Healthy Coping Strategies to Help Navigate a Weird World

Earth School is wild.

via GIPHY

Adulting is complicated. Change can be hard. Whether it be a loss of a family member or getting laid off or the pressure of being married and raising kids. There truly is so much going on in the world that can seem ghastly or weird-- if you spend any amount of time (like most of your free time) on social media--it's super easy to feel like "so what's the point of hope?!".

And with hopelessness, sometimes comes finding ways to cope. Coping strategies can be all sorts of things. VeryWellMind.com suggests that "coping" can be considered a learned skill.

Coping skills are the tactics that people use to deal with stressful situations. Managing your stress well can help you feel better physically and psychologically and impact your ability to perform your best. But not all coping skills are created equal. Sometimes, it’s tempting to engage in strategies that will give quick relief but might create bigger problems for you down the road. It’s important to establish healthy coping skills that will help you reduce your emotional distress or rid yourself of the stressful situations you face.

So what are healthy coping "tactics"? What things can we do to keep us healthy, whole and on path to our highest and best good? Especially when things in our lives feel sucky?

VeryWellMind suggests the following:

Care for yourself:

via GIPHY

Taking some time for skin/hair/body care like taking a salt bath or treating yourself to a face mask or a manicure.

Engage in a hobby:

via GIPHY

Knitting, playing an instrument, painting/coloring, reading a book--whatever floats your boat.

Exercise:

via GIPHY

Going for a walk, take your shoes off and ground in the grass (grounding), put on some music and dance.

Focus on a task:

via GIPHY

Like just one at a time. Be it making your bed or making yourself a bowl of soup.

Practice mindfulness:

via GIPHY

Yes, meditation. You can learn how to meditate with the below series:

Use relaxation strategies:

via GIPHY

Breathing exercises, journaling, prayer, reading--anything that helps you find your center.

