5 Unusual Sides to Try for Your NY Thanksgiving Dinner

You already know the drill.

Thanksgiving is a mere week away and if you have not yet planned your menu for the family gathering festivities, it's time to get cracking. One of the things that will undoubtedly come up when gathering a variety of bodies in one place for a meal-- is food allergies, diet restrictions and preferences.

As a human who has been vegan-ish for decades now, the struggle is real.

Even though my family is incredibly understanding and accommodating of the way I eat, I have also found that, if I don't prepare it and bring it with me, I will not be eating (or not that well). And as someone who aspires to eat fabulous food as often as possible, I learned to how to cook what I like to eat. And the funniest part about that is, whatever I bring to Thanksgiving that's vegan/plant-based-- EVERYBODY eats, but also, I almost never get to bring home leftovers because it's so good everybody gobbles it up.

Yes, yes, of course, it's because I'm a good cook. But it's also because vegan food is simply delicious food that doesn't include animal products. So there's that. The benefit to having vegan dishes on your Thanksgiving table is also so that guests with different dietary preferences have options also.

Here are 5 Delicious (Vegan/Plant-Based) Thanksgiving Sides to Try This Thanksgiving:

Potatoes Au Gratin:

Made with thinly sliced potatoes and a decadent blended cashew or coconut cream "cheese" base, this rich and creamy vegan take on a traditional Au Gratin is definitely a crowd pleaser.

Mashed Potatoes + Mushroom Gravy:

Made just like traditional Mashed potatoes with the exception of using plant-based milk, cream and butter for silky smooth potatoes and a thick and savory Mushroom gravy to top it.

Vegan+ Gluten Free Stuffing:

This recipe comes from creator, fabeveryday who says, "Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd!"

Southern Style Vegan Baked Mac + Cheese:

Roasted Brown Sugar Carrots:

