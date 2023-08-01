5 Places Upstate NY Adults Can Go to Make Friends

I don't remember. Was it Degrassi High Drake who coined the phrase "no new friends?" No matter. Whomever it was that said out loud that adults can't, don't or won't make new friends is weird.



And yet.

Making friends whilst adulting is hard.

Particularly when most of our time is spent at work or handling home responsibilities. Meanwhile, the benefits of maintaining friendships, particularly as adults, is astounding. According to WebMD:

"Friends Not Only Prevent Loneliness, But They Also:

Increase your sense of belonging and purpose

Boost your happiness and reduce your stress

Improve your self-confidence and self-worth

Help you cope with traumas, such as divorce, serious illness, job loss, or the death of a loved one

Encourage you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise

Help put your problems in context to develop a stronger sense of meaning and direction

Increase feelings of security and help protect against stress

Ease the emotional impact of difficulties and offer new ideas about tackling them"

In an article on Ideapod.com titled, '18 Easy Steps to Making Friends as an Adult':

There are three reasons why (it's so hard to make friends as an adult): change, social media and “a lack of effort and patience.”

Try These 5 Places if You're Interested in Making Friends as an Adult

-- According to this post on Facebook:

1. Join a Gym

2. Start a Hobby and Join a Corresponding Club

3. Do Some Volunteer Work

4. Roller Derby?

5. Hang Out at a Park

Happy Adult Friending!

