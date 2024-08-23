3 Walking Trails To Explore In Central New York And Their Surprising Benefits

As the weather gets colder, it’s important to appreciate the final warmth of summer and the transitioning breeze of fall. One great way to do this is by going on walks in Central New York.

Health Benefits Of Walking

GoodRX says that just 30 minutes of walking a day can be revolutionary to your life both physically and mentally.

It is a powerful form of aerobic exercise known for its ability to help maintain a healthy way, boost heart health, relieve joint pain, and aid digestion.

This is all while boosting your energy, mental health, and productivity. These are only a tiny fraction of all the benefits of walking. Studies are constantly reporting additional benefits of walking that can transform your life in pleasantly surprising ways.

1) Taming Your Sweet Tooth

As walking is a great way to manage your weight, it also can help your health journey through its ability to curb sugar cravings. Researchers found that just walking 15 minutes has the ability to decrease intensified chocolate cravings you may feel during stressful situations.

2) Increase Your Creative Thinking

Experiencing a creative block? Then it’s time to go on a walk. Research has measured, and found that walking opens up the free flow of ideas that will spark your creativity.

3) Help You Live Longer

With all these health benefits considered, researchers have been able to confirm, with great confidence, that walking can increase one’s life span as there are beneficial effects on population risk of all-cause mortality.

With all of these exciting benefits of walking, finding 30 minutes to take a walk could not be more worth it.

Where Should You Walk In Central New York?

If you want to be intentional about the location of your next walk, whether with friends or by yourself, Central New York has some beautiful trails for you to experience the beautiful scenery of our changing seasons. If you are looking for a new trail to explore, or just want to switch up your current paths, here are three spots you should consider for your next great walk:

