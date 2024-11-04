Here’s New York’s 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs

What are New York State's fastest growing jobs for 2024? If you're looking for a career change, you may want to consider one of these gigs.

How Does New York State Look For Jobs?

In September 2024, New York State's private sector experienced a minor decrease of 2,900 jobs, less than 0.1%, bringing the total to 8,392,500 jobs, in contrast to a 0.2% national increase. The state’s unemployment rate remained steady at 4.4%, though New York City saw a slight uptick from 5.2% to 5.3%, while the rest of the state experienced a decrease from 3.8% to 3.7%. Labor force participation saw a slight drop, decreasing by 3,400 workers, reducing the rate from 61.3% to 61.2%.

New York’s labor statistics, based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) surveys, highlight ongoing shifts in employment, such as growth in specific sectors and slight shifts in the unemployed population. The state’s unemployment rate is determined through a regression model that factors in monthly surveys of approximately 3,100 households, providing estimates subject to periodic revision for accuracy.

Considering A Job Change In New York State?

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York:

Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023. Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state."

We decided to highlight the Top 25 from that list including the change in job percentage in recent years, and the median annual salary. Keep reading to learn which jobs are growing the fastest in New York. Here's that top 25 below:

