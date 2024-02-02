10 ‘Secret Spots’ Burglars Check First When Invading New York Homes

Has your home ever been burglarized? Experts say that burglars will check out these "Secret Spots" first.

First off, we hope you haven't had to experience the threat of burglars. If so, hopefully you handled it like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. Whether you've been a victim of this crime or not, you should be prepared just incase.

If you hide any cash or valuables around your house you should know that there are some places you may think are good hiding spots that aren't. Securing your home from potential break-ins is crucial for the safety of your family and belongings. Start by investing in robust door and window locks, as they serve as the first line of defense against intruders. Reinforce entry points with deadbolt locks, which provide added strength and resistance. Consider upgrading to smart locks that offer features like remote monitoring and access control through mobile apps. Strengthening doors and frames can also deter forced entries. Make sure to keep your doors and windows locked when you're away, even for short periods, as burglars often seek easy opportunities.

Maintaining the appearance of an occupied home can be a powerful deterrent. Utilize timers or smart home systems to simulate regular activity, such as turning lights on and off, and even playing ambient sounds like a radio or TV. Keep your yard well-lit, trimming bushes and trees near windows to eliminate potential hiding spots. Establish good relationships with your neighbors and encourage a watchful community; they can be your eyes when you're not around. Consider installing security cameras or a monitored alarm system, visible from the outside, as they act as additional deterrents and can provide crucial evidence in case of a break-in. Finally, avoid sharing travel plans on social media to prevent potential burglars from knowing when your home is likely to be vacant.

Reader’s Digest recently talked with Chris McGoey of McGoey Security Consulting and Robert Siciliano, a security analyst with Hotspot Shield. Using information from these two experts, the magazine determined that these are the 10 spots where burglars are most likely to check.

