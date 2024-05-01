1 New York Resident Woke Up A Million Dollars Richer

One New York resident is now a million dollars richer winning the second place prize in the Mega Millions drawing.

3 winners of $1,000,000.00 came in second place with the Mega Millions drawing on April 30th 2024. Winning numbers for this drawing were 10, 18, 27, 37, 61 + 05. The winning tickets were sold in California, Mississippi, and New York. The New York location is no stranger to winning tickets either:

Location: ORANGE COUNTY , SMOKES 4 LESS , 59 NORTH PLANK RD , NEWBURGH

This jackpot from the 30th is now the stores 9th million dollar ticket sold:

"The nondescript Newburgh smoke shop, Smoke 4 Less, sold two million-dollar tickets this week alone — notching eight winners in the last year and a half, according to ABC7. One customer who bought a ticket at the store won $1 million in a Powerball drawing on Monday. The following day, a different customer won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing but went for the multiplier option, which doubled it to $2 million, the station reported."

Smoke 4 Less’s winning streak is now drawing large crowds.

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win in May 2024?

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on April 22nd 2024. Here's the tickets to watch out for: