1 New York Resident Woke Up A Million Dollars Richer

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

One New York resident is now a million dollars richer winning the second place prize in the Mega Millions drawing.

3 winners of $1,000,000.00 came in second place with the Mega Millions drawing on April 30th 2024. Winning numbers for this drawing were 10, 18, 27, 37, 61 + 05. The winning tickets were sold in California, Mississippi, and New York. The New York location is no stranger to winning tickets either:

Location: ORANGE COUNTY , SMOKES 4 LESS , 59 NORTH PLANK RD , NEWBURGH

This jackpot from the 30th is now the stores 9th million dollar ticket sold:

"The nondescript Newburgh smoke shop, Smoke 4 Less, sold two million-dollar tickets this week alone — notching eight winners in the last year and a half, according to ABC7. One customer who bought a ticket at the store won $1 million in a Powerball drawing on Monday. The following day, a different customer won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing but went for the multiplier option, which doubled it to $2 million, the station reported."

Smoke 4 Less’s winning streak is now drawing large crowds.

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars.

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on April 22nd 2024. Here's the tickets to watch out for:

May 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on April 22nd 2024, as we publish this article. 

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

 

