Two Cities in New York Named the Worst for Any Pet Owner to Live

If you're an animal lover or pet owner, you should avoid these two cities in New York at all costs.

WalletHub is out with yet another study, this time discovering "2023's Most Pet-Friendly Cities" in the country. Their experts have ranked the 100 largest cities in the United States, using 23 key metrics.

This includes data like minimum pet-car provider rates, pet businesses per capita, and walkability.

alexei_tm from Getty Images alexei_tm from Getty Images loading...

If you had high hopes for New York going in, you're about to be disappointed. Not only did the "Empire State" not even crack the Top 50, but they didn't even get ranked until the bottom 90 cities listed.

Animal companionship is a great stress reliever, and the nearly 90.5 million households in the U.S. that own pets want to live places where their beloved companions can enjoy long, healthy lives without breaking the bank.

Without further ado, don't ever bring Fido to these cities in New York...

Sisoje from Getty Images Signature Sisoje from Getty Images Signature loading...

95 - New York, NY (6th Worst)

Pet Budget - 99

Pet Health - 76

Outdoor Friendliness - 11

What's interesting about these numbers is how jarring the difference is between the Pet Budget and Outdoor Friendliness. It's no surprise costs are high in New York City, but "the outdoors" ranked drastically high for one of the biggest cities in the world.

Falling slightly down the "worst scale" is another city in New York, but this time we are heading to the opposite side of the state.

Credit - Sergey Novikov Credit - Sergey Novikov loading...

92 - Buffalo, NY (9th Worst)

Pet Budget - 50

Pet Health - 82

Outdoor Friendliness - 93

Maybe Buffalonians will disagree, but I do have something to say on this. The amount of homeless cats in Buffalo is staggering. Whether it's a breeding problem or just careless owners, they seem to be everywhere you turn.

When you consider the weather, it's no surprise they ranked so poorly with Outdoor Friendliness. Only a polar bear would want to go for a walk during those brutal winters, and even they hate the Buffalo cold.

In terms of the best and "Most Pet-Friendly Cities", here's how they ranked...

Scottsdale, AZ Tampa, FL St. Petersburg, FL Las Vegas, NV Colorado Springs, CO Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Raleigh, NC St. Louis, MO Portland, OR

Do you agree with this list? Let us know by leaving us a comment.

28 Pics That Prove Dogs Rule When Riding Surfboards Who knew dogs were natural surfers? Dog surfing competitions are held around the world each year. In the U.S., you can attend the annual World Dog Surfing Championships held in California. Here are 28 times dogs outshined their owners while hitting the waves on a surfboard.

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Male) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their male furry friends.

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Female) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their female furry friends.

If Your Dog Hangs Out With Other Dogs In NY, It's At Risk For 7 Diseases

'Bring Fido!' 15 New York Craft Breweries That Welcome Dogs New York State's craft brewery industry is growing in leaps and bounds. They are fun places with great beer, food and entertainment. It is always nice when you can bring your best friend along for the experience. Here is a list 15 of top craft breweries in Upstate New York that welcome dogs.