Two Cities in New York Named the Worst for Any Pet Owner to Live
If you're an animal lover or pet owner, you should avoid these two cities in New York at all costs.
WalletHub is out with yet another study, this time discovering "2023's Most Pet-Friendly Cities" in the country. Their experts have ranked the 100 largest cities in the United States, using 23 key metrics.
This includes data like minimum pet-car provider rates, pet businesses per capita, and walkability.
If you had high hopes for New York going in, you're about to be disappointed. Not only did the "Empire State" not even crack the Top 50, but they didn't even get ranked until the bottom 90 cities listed.
Animal companionship is a great stress reliever, and the nearly 90.5 million households in the U.S. that own pets want to live places where their beloved companions can enjoy long, healthy lives without breaking the bank.
Without further ado, don't ever bring Fido to these cities in New York...
95 - New York, NY (6th Worst)
Pet Budget - 99
Pet Health - 76
Outdoor Friendliness - 11
What's interesting about these numbers is how jarring the difference is between the Pet Budget and Outdoor Friendliness. It's no surprise costs are high in New York City, but "the outdoors" ranked drastically high for one of the biggest cities in the world.
Falling slightly down the "worst scale" is another city in New York, but this time we are heading to the opposite side of the state.
92 - Buffalo, NY (9th Worst)
Pet Budget - 50
Pet Health - 82
Outdoor Friendliness - 93
Maybe Buffalonians will disagree, but I do have something to say on this. The amount of homeless cats in Buffalo is staggering. Whether it's a breeding problem or just careless owners, they seem to be everywhere you turn.
When you consider the weather, it's no surprise they ranked so poorly with Outdoor Friendliness. Only a polar bear would want to go for a walk during those brutal winters, and even they hate the Buffalo cold.
In terms of the best and "Most Pet-Friendly Cities", here's how they ranked...
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Tampa, FL
- St. Petersburg, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Birmingham, AL
- Atlanta, GA
- Raleigh, NC
- St. Louis, MO
- Portland, OR
