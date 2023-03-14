7 Simple Winter Driving Tips to Avoid Sliding Off New York Roads

Snow - it comes every winter in Central New York. But somehow, motorists forget how to drive safely on snow-covered and slippery roads.

Here are some tips to travel safely during the latest winter storm.

Driving Tips:

Check the latest weather forecast before leaving

Keep a full tank of gas & check all fluid levels

Keep a spare tire, jack and wheel wrench

Turn on your headlights to increase your visibility to others. Remember, if your windshield wipers are in use due to weather, then your headlights must be on too

Slow down and brake early

Do NOT use cruise control

Always clean your windows and mirrors of any snow and ice before driving. Don't be this guy.

Credit - Scott Davis via Facebook/Think Stock Credit - Scott Davis via Facebook/Think Stock loading...

Stock Your Vehicle

If you do have to go out on the road, is your vehicle prepared? Is your trunk supplied to help you be safe in case you are stopped or stranded in an area without assistance readily available? Here are a few things to keep on hand in case of emergencies.

Gloves, blankets, warmers, tool kit, first-aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, working flashlight, and batteries, cell phone charger, etc

Shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, snow brush, rock salt or cat litter, tow chain or cable, jumper cables or battery charger, etc

If you drive off the road and are stuck in a snow bank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT exit your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for a period of time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

If you should become stranded on the Thruway or any roadway, know your location by being aware of your direction and milepost marker. This will help emergency personnel reach your location as quickly as possible.

The Thruway Authority provides a wide variety of information for travelers including current traffic conditions, accidents, and lane closures. Visit Thruway.ny.gov for more information.

11 Of The Worst Roads To Drive On During A Central NY Snowstorm

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.