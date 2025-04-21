Feeding Wildlife Now Illegal in One Upstate New York Town

One town in Upstate New York just passed a new law cracking down on wildlife feeding — and the fines are no joke.

Find out what’s allowed, what’s not, and how this could affect your backyard habits.

Stop Feeding the Wildlife in Webb

The Town of Webb officially adopted the Wildlife Feeding Prohibition, banning feeding or harassing wild animals. It's all in an effort to keep both wildlife and people safe.

Giving wild animals food might seem harmless or even helpful, but it can actually cause serious problems.

When animals start depending on people for food, it changes their behavior. They gather in larger numbers, sometimes act aggressively, and it increases the chances of unwanted run-ins with humans — which can end badly for both people and the animals.

Especially when it comes to bears, which are common in the Adirondacks and the town of Webb. It's not unusual to see one walking down the main street.

A Fed Bear is a Dead Bear

If bears find food, they'll likely be back and that can lead to even more problems than just bears in your yard.

A momma bear and her three baby cubs had to be euthanized a few years ago in the Adirondacks after breaking into a camp in Old Forge, New York where they kept coming back looking for food.

What’s Prohibited?

Here’s what the new law says you can’t do:

Feed or bait wild animals intentionally.

Leave out trash, food, birdseed, or anything else that might attract wildlife.

Keep feeding animals after having a close encounter with one.

Harass wild animals in any way — that includes disturbing their normal behaviors like feeding, nesting, or mating.

It's not just bears. The law covers everything from nuisance birds like geese, ducks, and swans, to wild animals like deer, raccoons, coyotes, and foxes.

If it's not a domesticated animals like a pet dog or cat, DO NOT FEED IT!

What Is Allowed?

There are a few exceptions. Feeding is okay if it’s being done by:

Licensed veterinarians or wildlife rehabilitators caring for sick or injured animals.

Approved wildlife organizations.

Government agents doing official wildlife control or research.

Licensed hunters or trappers operating legally under state rules.

You can still feed backyard birds like songbirds and hummingbirds — but only from October 1 to April 30, and only if it doesn’t cause problems for your neighbors (like attracting rodents or making a mess).

Who’s Enforcing This?

The Town of Webb Police Department, Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and state environmental and forest officers can all enforce the new law.

Violators face fines between $1,000 and $1,500 per offense, plus the cost of prosecution.

The law is officially on the books and goes into effect as soon as it’s filed with the New York State Secretary of State.

