Wild Mayan Ruins Expansion Featuring 6 New Exhibits Opens at CNY Animal Park

Take a trip to South America for a stroll through ancient Mayan Ruins without ever leaving Central New York.

After more than a year of construction, a new South American expansion featuring 6 new exhibits and 7 different species is finally ready at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York.

Disney Themed Mayan Ruins

The new walk-through experience resembles a Disney-themed ancient Mayan Ruins. New species like giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys, macaw parrots, king vultures, anteaters, and jaguars will share the exhibit.

Underwater Viewing

Jaguars love the water. So part of the new exhibit will feature a pool with underwater viewing so guests can watch them swim.

Park owner Jeff Taylor says it’s all part of a multi-million dollar reinvestment plan at the Wild.

Our construction crew knocked this one out of the park, as we continue our major zoo reinvestment project. The construction never stops at The Wild. We continue to enhance the animal exhibits and customer experience.

Take a peek at the new expansion opening on Saturday, September 30.

Step Inside New South American Exhibit at Wild Animal Park It's finally done! After more than a year of construction, the South American exhibit is complete at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York. Take a look at the expansion that includes 6 new exhibits for 7 different species.

Halloween Nights & Flashlight Safari

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is being taken over for its annual Halloween nights and flashlight safari. Park owner Jeff Taylor said it'll be on a new level this year.

"We'll have a lot more decorations and lighting."

Spooky Flashlight Safari

The annual Flashlight Safaris will include spooky scenes, big spotlights around the park, and some fun animatronics.

"It's not as big as our Christmas show because the animals are all still out but we're definitely stepping it up a few notches."

Don't worry, you can still bring the kids. It's spooky, not scary, and fun for the whole family.

Candy & Costumes

Flashlight Safaris and Halloween nights will open on Saturday, September 30, and be held every Friday and Saturday in October from 6 PM to 10 PM.

You can see lions, wolves, tigers, and all the animals when they are most active. Kids can dress up, get a bag of candy, enjoy bounce houses under the lights, and get warm by the fire.

The Wild Animal Park and drive-thru safari are located on Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park, and the safari, book an encounter, and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

