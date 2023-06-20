Plans For Luxury Wild Camping Resort in CNY Put on Hold Indefinitely

What in the wild? Plans for a massive $10 million luxury camping resort expansion at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York are being put on hold indefinitely.

When plans were announced in February of 2022 for the 117-acre project on New Boston Road, owner Jeff Taylor hoped to break ground a few weeks later. But, almost a year and a half later, the site still sits empty.

What's the Hold Up

So, what's the problem? Permits and politics. Taylor wanted to start construction but said he continued to experience delays with the town board.

The head of the town planning board seems to be trying to hold up the entire project.

The plan was to build a high-end luxury camping resort with treehouses and bungalows that'll make you feel like you're in Africa. A water park, an exotic mini-golf course, an event/wedding venue, a large aquarium, and an indoor rainforest facility were also planned.

Plans Put on Hold

Those plans have now been put on hold indefinitely.

Unfortunately we have decided it is our best interest to suspend our camping resort and event center project indefinitely. What is in the best interests of our wild family is to put more of a focus on the zoo. We are very excited for the future of The Wild and drive thru safari.

Future at The Wild

The future includes a new South American walk-through that will resemble Disney-themed ancient Mayan ruins. Construction is already underway for the exhibit that will be home to new species like giant anteaters and king vultures.

Taylor says it’s all part of a multi-million dollar reinvestment plan at the Wild.

"We are continuing to enhance the animal exhibits and customer experience."

Underwater Viewing Exhibit

The Jaguars are being moved into a new exhibit that will feature a pool with underwater viewing so guests can see them swim. "This cat species likes water," said Taylor.

A newly renovated gator exhibit will also be connected.

Primate & Parrot Enclosures

There are also plans for a new primate and parrot enclosure as well.

"Our exhibit design and construction crew are really taking it to a different level with this project. It’s like Disney style theming."

Wild Tickets

The Wild Animal Park and drive-thru safari are located on Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park, and the safari, book an encounter, and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

